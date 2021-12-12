Majority Chief Whip rubbishes ‘false Adwoa Safo’ claims, slams Minority

General News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has moved to settle the controversy over the alleged impersonation of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabena, Sarah Adwoa Safo with the view that the claims by the minority has no basis.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP insists that the lady purported to have impersonated the Sara Adwoa Safo on November 30, 2021, was the MP herself and that any call for further probe into the matter should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



Annoh-Dompreh, in a Twitter post, urged Ghanaians to focus on the serious issues which his caucus is working on to improve a lot of Ghanaians and not “trivialities” being championed by the minority.



He opined that Adwoa Safo was indeed in her seat and played her role as MP for Dome Kwabenya on the said that.



“With all respect, we have too many productive matters to sort out, particularly, dealing with welfare matters of Ghana...



"Pass your good council to your 'divided' minority, they may assist you,” he tweeted in reply to a post by a tweep who reaffirmed the position by the minority on the issue.



What began as social media trolls were given substance after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu disclosed that the minority caucus was investigating the appearance of Adwo Safo in the house and that they had reason to believe that despite her seat being occupied on November 30, 2021, she was not in the house.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” Mr Ablakwa told Accra-based Joy FM.



On December 1, 2021, during discussions on the 2022 budget, there were subtle attacks by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga at Adwoa Safo over what they perceived to be a case of impersonation.



But Sara Adwoa Safo who was without a nose mask rose on point of order to address the issue, debunking those misconceptions and stressing that she was in Parliament on November 30, 2021.



