Majority Chief Whip calls for support for NUGS

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

The Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament, also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh - Dompreh has called on the public service to give their support to the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGs).



According to him, his support to the NUGs which is the largest students organization in Ghana has not been enough, demanding to know more of his colleagues in Parliament.



Mr. Annoh - Dompreh who made this know when the leadership of pay a courtesy call and also present a situation to honor him said "To be part of the public service, of our country, I think that in our diverse ways, in our various constituencies we always try to cope but we shouldn’t also forget that the mother body which is the NUGs also needs assistance".



He explained that " I am guilty so I don’t know about my other colleagues if they have been touching base but for a long time, I haven’t touched base with the NUGs and I don’t think it is right.”



He said “from the past decade we have moved on. The way NUGs used to patent and position themselves has changed. This day we are very aggressive and exchanging with government has become collaborative complimentary existing and we have to amend accordingly with time.”



Mr. Frank Annoh - Dompreh pointed that, though the government is contributing massively to the education sector, the Judicial Service as a whole also has a role to play in support of education.



He explained that the assist may not come from the pocket fund of the MPs, but they can connect to other stakeholders to bring support to the education sector.



“Education is very important to me and government is doing what he can, Central government is doing what he can and I think that MPs as focal people can do more.”



“Not necessarily from our statutory funding. Because we are focal person, we connect men with NGOs and other plasterer bodies who are willing and ready to support.”



In some of the support, the Majority Chief Whip disclosed that he has built two libraries in one of the Zongo communities and also many ongoing projects in his constituency to help boost education.



He calls on the leaders of NUGs to collaborate with the public service to support and contribute towards the betterment of education.



Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel, the President of NUGs on his part also stated that their visit to the MP is to honor him for his support and contribution towards education in the country.



After the interaction, the NUGS leadership presented the Majority chief whip with a citation at his office for his enormous role in education.



