Majority Chief Whip backs Bawumia-Alan ticket for 2024 elections

Politics of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia, Alan Cash to slug it out for NPP flagbearer position



Alan Kyeremanten missing at NPP Delegates Conference



NPP considering proposal to elect flagbearer in 2022



The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and majority chief whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has thrown his weight behind calls for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Trades Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, to pair on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer and running mate for the 2024 elections.



According to the MP, the combination, if pushed into fruition, will help in the success of the party.



“The Bawumia-Alan project is a must for the success of this great Tradition... I am all for it!” he tweeted.



Both Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten are both leading candidates vying to become the NPP’s flagbearer for the next election where the party seeks to break the 8-year power cycle jinx in the country’s political history.



Online news portal, Dailymailgh.com reports that the Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday (December 19, 2021) stole the show at the Heroes’ Park in Kumasi as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its annual national delegates’ conference.



The popularity and charisma of Dr Bawumia within the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party came to the fore as his presence was announced – a spectacle political watchers say sends a strong signal about his popularity and the upcoming NPP flagbearership contest.



Bawumia was accompanied by all Members of Parliament of the host region, the Ashanti Region. Flanked by his wife Samira, the Ashanti parliamentarians followed him to the dais as he exchanged pleasantries with the fellow party faithful.



“We want to send an indirect statement to everyone that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the obvious choice to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo in the lead up to the 2024 elections,” one of the Ashanti MPs told Dailymailgh.com on condition of anonymity.



“We know this is not an event to elect a flagbearer but we’re signaling what is good for the party and everyone must know that Bawumia is the only person who can break the eight.”



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen was conspicuously missing at the event according to the portal.







