Major shakeup in Ghana Police Service: Here's the full list

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has undertaken his very first major reshuffling in the police service.



Reports indicate that over 30 prominent personnel in the police service have been affected by the overhaul.



Key amongst these persons include Director-General of Welfare, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah; Head of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Alexander Obeng; Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department, DSP Juliana Obeng; Director-General in charge of Police Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.



The officers are expected to take up their new positions with immediate effect.



Below are the names of officers and their new roles, according to reliable sources:



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) - Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau



COP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe - Special Duties



COP Edward Tabiri - Director-General in charge of ICT



COP Frederick Adu Anim - Human Resource



COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno - Administration



DCOP Kwadwo Beapea Otchere - Regional Commander for Kasoa



DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako - Director-General services



DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie - Tema Region as the Deputy Commander



DCOP Habiba Y.A Twumasi Sarpong - Director-General Police Welfare



DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko - Director-General MTTD



DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi - Central Regional Police Commander



DCOP Okyere-Darko Asumadu - Inspection and Monitoring Unit



DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom - Ashanti Regional Police Commander



DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu - Greater Accra Regional Police Commander



DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah - Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander



DCOP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji - Director-General Operations



DCOP Peter Baba Atianak - Savannah Regional Police Commander



DCOP Moses Ali Kpeachin - North East Regional Police Commander



DCOP Michael Nketia Frimpong -Deputy Director in charge of Finance at the Police Headquarters



DCOP Ernest Kirk Akrasi Mensah - Regional Commander for Western North.



DCOP Francis Agrippa Oppong - Deputy Regional Commander for Western North



ACP Duuti Tuaruka - Deputy Northern Regional Commander



Peter Ndekugri Anombure - Upper West Regional Commander



ACP Samuel Kwesi Ofori - Acting Director in Charge of Police Public Affairs Directorate



ACP Gabriel Prince Waabu - Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander



ACP Oduro Amaning - Deputy Kasoa Regional Commander



DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah - Bono East Regional Commander.



ACP Joseph Owusu Ansah - Abuakwa Division as Commander



Chief Superintendent Alex Kwame Safo Adu - Staff Officer



ACP Faustina A. Koduah Andoh-Kwofie - Police Intelligence



