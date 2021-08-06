Major shakeup in Ghana Police Service: Here's the full list

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has undertaken his very first major reshuffling in the police service.
Reports indicate that over 30 prominent personnel in the police service have been affected by the overhaul.
Key amongst these persons include Director-General of Welfare, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah; Head of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Alexander Obeng; Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department, DSP Juliana Obeng; Director-General in charge of Police Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.
The officers are expected to take up their new positions with immediate effect.
Below are the names of officers and their new roles, according to reliable sources:
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) - Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau
COP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe - Special Duties
COP Edward Tabiri - Director-General in charge of ICT
COP Frederick Adu Anim - Human Resource
COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno - Administration
DCOP Kwadwo Beapea Otchere - Regional Commander for Kasoa
DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako - Director-General services
DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie - Tema Region as the Deputy Commander
DCOP Habiba Y.A Twumasi Sarpong - Director-General Police Welfare
DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko - Director-General MTTD
DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi - Central Regional Police Commander
DCOP Okyere-Darko Asumadu - Inspection and Monitoring Unit
DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom - Ashanti Regional Police Commander
DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu - Greater Accra Regional Police Commander
DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah - Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander
DCOP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji - Director-General Operations
DCOP Peter Baba Atianak - Savannah Regional Police Commander
DCOP Moses Ali Kpeachin - North East Regional Police Commander
DCOP Michael Nketia Frimpong -Deputy Director in charge of Finance at the Police Headquarters
DCOP Ernest Kirk Akrasi Mensah - Regional Commander for Western North.
DCOP Francis Agrippa Oppong - Deputy Regional Commander for Western North
ACP Duuti Tuaruka - Deputy Northern Regional Commander
Peter Ndekugri Anombure - Upper West Regional Commander
ACP Samuel Kwesi Ofori - Acting Director in Charge of Police Public Affairs Directorate
ACP Gabriel Prince Waabu - Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander
ACP Oduro Amaning - Deputy Kasoa Regional Commander
DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah - Bono East Regional Commander.
ACP Joseph Owusu Ansah - Abuakwa Division as Commander
Chief Superintendent Alex Kwame Safo Adu - Staff Officer
ACP Faustina A. Koduah Andoh-Kwofie - Police Intelligence