Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Major hits songs produced by Don Jazzy as he turns 39-years-old

Don Jazzy is a popular Nigerian record producer, artiste manager Don Jazzy is a popular Nigerian record producer, artiste manager

Veteran music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as 'Don Jazzy' has led the Nigerian music industry for over 15 years.

His major hits songs have taken the world by storm.

He has worked with several Nigerian musicians including D’banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, D’Prince, Ikechukwu Ladipoe, Di’ja, Korede Bello, Rema among others.

Don Jazzy has also been known as a man who supports the youth, start-ups with seed capitals.

Today, November 26, Don Jazzy turns 39-years old and to celebrate the veteran singer, producer and philanthropist, MyNigeria.com brings to you some major hit songs produced and featured by Don Jazzy.

Some of his hit songs include;

Oliver Twist, Dorobucci, God Win, Mr Endowed & Mr Endowed Remix, Fall In Love, Bumper 2 Bumper, Eminado, Pop Something, You Bad, Booty Call. others are;

Rema – “Bounce” (Prod. by Don Jazzy)

“Arise” ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Di’Ja

D’Banj x Don Jazzy – “Mr Endowed”

DJ Big N x Teni x Don Jazzy – “Ife” (Love)

Dr Sid – “That’s Interesting” ft. Don Jazzy

[Lyrics] Don Jazzy x Falz – “Safe”

X-Lyte – “Gbewa” ft. Don Jazzy

Phyno – “Blessings” ft. Olamide, Don Jazzy [Song+Lyrics]

[Video] Mavins – “All Is In Order” ft. Don Jazzy x Rema x Korede Bello x DNA x Crayon

D’Prince – “My Place” ft. Don Jazzy (Prod. By BabyFresh)

Burna Boy – “Question” feat. Don Jazzy

