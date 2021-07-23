You are here: HomeNews2021 07 23Article 1316206

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Major highlights of the new bill against LGBTQ+

• A new anti-gay bill is before Parliament

• The bill aims to make the practice of homosexuality illegal

• Here are a few highlights of the bill

A new Private Member's Bill before Parliament, titled "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," seeks to make the practice of homosexuality illegal.

Led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, and seven (7) other MPs, the Bill, if or when passed into law, will become the clearest law in the country banning activities of the same-sex community.

After portions of the bill made their way onto social media, many have raised concerns about the depth of the propositions, as well as the deterrents offenders are likely to receive.

But, what are the exact details of the bill?

Here is a summary of some of the mahor things that the current bill, should it be passed, would entail:

- Sex shall ONLY be between a man and woman. Anything else is illegal.

- Anyone who participates, promotes, supports, advocates gay sex commits an offense and could be jailed for a minimum of 3 yrs.

- The law completely makes illegal, any form of advocacy, group, or discussions on the practice of homosexuality.

- It is an offense to use any media to discuss the subject. These include individual social media accounts and mainstream media. A media person can be jailed for 5-10 years, while the owner of a media platform may also be jailed.

- The bill recognizes blowjob as sex

Read the full document below

