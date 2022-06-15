You are here: HomeNews2022 06 15Article 1561505

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Major flooded areas to look out for after Wednesday morning rains

« Prev

Next »

Comments (29)

Listen to Article

Many places in the capital are flooded Many places in the capital are flooded

The rains have come to stay, at least for the greater part of May and June and floods have not been absent since they began.

In the capital of Accra, it has become characteristic that many areas get flooded after hours, sometimes minutes of heavy rainfall.

Wednesday morning was not any different. After a cloudy morning with dark clouds taking over, the rains descended and with it came the floods.

Social media as usual has been flooded with various videos taken by citizens to portray the situation in their neighbourhoods and residences.

Whilst some buildings are half submerged, some major roads have been taken over and shops and markets have not been spared.

Some hospitals have even been reportedly flooded after the heavy rains.

GhanaWeb gathered a few of these videos from around, to give citizens an idea of the situation and to help commuters keep safe amidst the floods:

SITUATION AT LEKMA:





SITUATION AT KANTAMANTO:



SITUATION AT RIDGE:



SITUATION AT SPINTEX ROAD:



SITUATION AT OSU







OKAY 101.7 FM on Instagram: “Part Of Osu, Accra After Downpour #okayfm”
https://www.instagram.com

SVG namespace - W3
https://www.w3.org

SITUATION AT TESHIE:







SITUATION AT KANESHIE, ABBOSEY-OKAI, AGBOGBLOSHIE:



SITUATION AT LABADI:






Sammy Kumah (@sammykaymedia) posted on Instagram • Jun 15, 2022 at 1:52pm UTC
https://www.instagram.com

SVG namespace - W3
https://www.w3.org

TEMA STATION:





ATTA-MILLS HIGH STREET:

Join our Newsletter