Major Mahama murder: Court to rule on accused persons’ submission of no case July 4

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The High Court in Accra has fixed July 4, 2022, to rule on the submission of no case to answer filed by some of the 14 accused persons standing trial for the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama.



William Baah, the Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi, and some 13 others are accused of their respective roles in the incident that led to the lynching of the young military officer.



The prosecution had called 14 witnesses and closed its case.



In court on Monday, June 20, the prosecution indicated they had filed their written response to the accused persons’ submission of no case.



But some of the accused persons, through the lawyers, indicated they were yet to be served with the Attorney-General’s response.



Counsel holding brief for Augustine’s Obuor for two of the accused prayed for him to be served.



The court said the application for leave to serve A5 and A6, the written response to the submission of no case, is granted as prayed.



The court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, said, “when served, Counsel for the accused persons be given one week to file their reply if any.”



The case has been adjourned to July 4 for ruling on the submission of no case to answer.



So far, lawyers of William Baah (A1), Bismark Donkor (A8), Bismarck Abanga (A13), and Kwadwo Anima (A14) have filed separate applications.



Lawyers of Kwame Tuffour (A5) and Joseph Appiah Kubi (A1) also filed their application, but the court said it was unsigned.



The accused persons are William Baah, the Assembly Member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor.



Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.



They have all pleaded not guilty to two charges of abetment and murder and have since been remanded into lawful custody and are standing trial.



