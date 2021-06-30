Maintain proverbial Presbyterian discipline and compliance - Moderator

Religion of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: GNA

Rt. Rev. Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, has called on agents of the Church to strictly adhere to the proverbial Presbyterian discipline and compliance to the rightful authority.



He said the attitudes of some agents of the church shows they seem to have traded or ceded their original vows and Christian discipline with their personal interests.



The Moderator made the call in a pastoral letter he wrote to pastors and congregations of the Church and addressed to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.



"It seems the virtuous qualities of sacrifice and selflessness are now missing in some Pastors, Catechists, and Presbyters," he lamented.



He advised the agents that challenges they faced could be "opportunities in disguise for ordinary people to do extraordinary things.



"As Christians, we should remain faithful to the Lord and keep our hope alive, work hard to surmount our present predicaments," Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko advised.



He also urged them to remain steadfast and trust God's providence.



"Our vows to serve Christ where we are sent should ginger us to put Christ's mission and ministry above our personal interests, preferences, and comforts," he admonished.



The Moderator said the church was carrying out a census of its members to identify the human capital and their resourcefulness.



He called on members of the church to ensure dedication and honesty in the fund-gathering efforts of the church to make its new financial policy a success.



The Moderator said the church was investing in clean drinking water production to augment its financial resources in order to find solutions to the unprecedented indebtedness saddling it.