Maiden edition of Akyeke Festival to showcase Nzema food, music and dance to the world

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The unique and distinctively rich cultural heritage of the people of Nzema which is manifested in their delicious cuisines, music, and dance will be marketed to the entirety of Ghana and beyond when the Venice Beach Resort holds the first edition of the Akyeke festival.



In furtherance of his objective of positioning the coastal areas of the Nzema part of the Western Region as the country’s foremost tourism destination, US-based Ghanaian business mogul, Kwasi Sarfo Nkrumah who doubles as the owner of the luxurious Venice View Beach Resort at Baku is staging the three-day festival,



The festival which is scheduled for May 3 to May 6, 2024, is expected to put the rich local food of the people of Nzema which includes aky3k3, Aponsu (Special Recipe for Local Seafood), abolo on display and sell the Nzema culture to patrons from Ghana and abroad.



The event which will be held at the prestigious Venice Beach Resort will bring together families, local businesses, musicians, and tourists, to celebrate and enjoy the delicious Nzema cuisines.



Aside from the variety of food and drinks that will be served at the festival, there will be musical performances from some great Ghanaian musicians as well as those from the Nzema areas.



Revellers will enjoy the variety of food, displayed by the people of Nzema treated to local cultural dances, go crab hunting as well as enjoy the most delicious “Nzema kube”!



With the event being held at the Venice Beach Resort, affordable accommodation will not be a headache for the revellers as they will enjoy accommodation at the premises.







To participate in the event, book your slot directly with the event organizers by visiting @veniceview on IG! Or you can just walk in or drive to Venice View Beach Resort in Nzema located at Baku near Eikwe just about eight minutes drive from Nzulezu.



Tourists will also get a chance to visit the Fort Apolonia at Beyin which holds a significant place in Ghana and Africa history as far as the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade is concerned.



There will be beach games, activities, prizes, competitions, food tasting, souvenirs and even a boat ride to Nzulezu to see the stilt village! It will be big! Don’t miss this event.







