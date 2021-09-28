Mahama wouldn't have made his 'do or die' comment - Kwesi Pratt explains

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has asked leaders to be mindful of comments they make to the public.



Citing the recent "do or die" comment made by former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Pratt said, had the NDC 2020 presidential candidate thought through it, he wouldn't have made such a controversial remark.



"We should all be mindful with our comments and know that they may have consequences. Former President Mahama's do or die comment; some back him that he didn't mean it in a bad way, but if he had hit the brakes and paused for a while, he wouldn't have made such comments. so I will urge that we be careful . . . " he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



