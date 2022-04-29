Mahama would’ve taken advantage of COVID-19 funds – Political Strategist

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Elections Strategist, Akwasi Adoma, argues former President John Dramani Mahama would have also used the GH¢33 billion COVID-19 relief fund for election 2020 if he were president at the time.



According to him, there is a thin line between what one will do whilst in power and the ideals they profess.



Former President John Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of misappropriating monies meant for Covid-19 relief.



According to him, the President channeled some GH¢33 billion earmarked to offset the pandemic’s grave implications into his 2020 re-election bid.



For this reason, President Mahama believes, the said amount supposed to have been sunk into the economic restoration measures is yet to be accounted for.



“Is Mahama saying he wouldn’t have taken advantage of the COVID-19 relief fund himself if he was in power? I doubt he wouldn’t have,” Mr. Adoma submitted in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He described the claim by former President Mahama as a big blow to the President Akufo-Addo administration.



Believing the claim of the former President, he stated that it is obvious the ruling government pushed a lot of money into the 2020 election, especially at a time where huge sums were coming into the country.



Akwasi Adoma charged the Presidential Adviser on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare to prove evidence to dismiss the claims of the former President.



“It is not enough for Nsiah Asare to dismiss claims by former President Mahama. He should itemize what the money was used for.”