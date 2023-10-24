Mahama won't make the mistake of allowing dangerous Asiedu Nketiah be his running mate – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama against picking National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as his running mate for the 2024 election.



Describing Asiedu Nketiah as a dangerous person whose lobbying for the position will never materialise, Koku noted that such a decision will end in guaranteed defeat of the NDC in the upcoming election.



“Asiedu-Nketiah has obviously become a heavy albatross around the neck of the NDC & lobbying for running mate shall NEVER materialize. There is NO WAY John Mahama will make a mistake and allow dangerous Mosquito to become running mate because that will lead to a guaranteed loss,” he posted in a tweet on X.



In a series of tweets, Koku further dismissed Asiedu Nketiah’s running mate ambition emphasising how politically wrong such a decision would be.



“Let John Mahama make a HUGE political miscalculation again as he is wont to do and dare allow Mosquito to mislead him; and he will make ignoble history as the first one-term President to have lost 2 other elections in a disastrous manner,” he stated in one of the tweets.



Former President Mahama is yet to select a running mate after he was elected flagbearer of the opposition party in May this year.



While some critics believe Madam Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang with whom he run in 2020 should be maintained, some say it will be better for Mahama to appoint a new running mate.



Meanwhile, Asiedu Nketiah has emphasised that he will welcome an opportunity to pair with Mahama if he is chosen by the former president.





