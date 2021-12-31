Mahama will win 2024 hands down! – Sekou ‘prophesies’

Politics of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Son of the founder of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah has “prophesied” victory for the 2020 opposition candidate John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 election despite Mahama being a dead goat.



Sekou Nkrumah whose previous statements and predictions in 2016 and 2020 came to pass this time around believes John Dramani Mahama, with all his faults which include tags of dead goat among others, would win the 2024 election.



The 2024 election which appears to almost be a settled battle between John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to be a comparison of two 8-year records between the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“NDC will win 2024, even with a dead goat”, he wrote.



Later, following various reactions, Mr. Sekou pivoted and said it is time for a third force to unseat both the NPP and the NDC following news that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko met John Mahama in chambers.



“Gabby meeting Mahama is a political scam, both NPP and NDC should be rejected.

Ghana is ready for a new political tradition, a fresh start. Actually, the time is ripe for a new political tradition to show up! The Ghanaian youth independent of the NPP or NDC should stand up, their time is NOW!!!” He wrote.