Mahama will win 2024 election with Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as running mate – Apostle

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder and general overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Adjei, has maintained that former President John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 presidential election if he selects Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as his running mate.



The man of God says this is not a political prediction but a prophetic word and direction from God, which the former president ought to obey.



At a recent press conference, the controversial man of God said John Mahama would emerge as the winner with 57% of the votes cast in the general election.



He asked him not to disobey the voice of God, as he did in 2020.



He noted that Mr. Mahama’s choice of running mate in 2020 was one of the reasons why the party lost.



He said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was not a winnable candidate, and if Mahama repeated her as a running mate, he would be defeated again in 2024.



He asserted that Leslie Mensah Tamakloe is the one God has ordained to partner Mahama as her running mate towards victory in 2024.



“The Mahama and Leslie Mensah Tamakloe are the winning tickets. If he wants, he can listen and select him or maintain Jane. I told him in 2020 not to select her, but he did not listen. We are in 2024, and I have told him that God has told me, and I am telling him to listen to the voice of God and respect it.”



Meanwhile, the Volta and Oti Youth Group, a pro-youth group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have urged the party’s Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama to consider picking Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.



According to them, the ICT and energy expert is credible, and competent and will ensure victory for the NDC.



In their view, Tamakloe is the candidate to help the NDC win the December 2024 presidential election.



Addressing the press in Kpando, the Convenor of the group, John Amenuvor stated that Tamakloe has over the years gained wide experience in technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and renewable energy, which ranks him above all other individuals being considered for the position.



He said, “With how disappointed Ghanaians are, we believe that the numbers that vote for the NDC in the Ashanti Region, in recognition of the infrastructural developments executed by H. E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC and the effective policies re-echoed in recent times, will even increase than we saw in 2020.”



“It is sufficient to believe that the selection of a running mate from the Volta Region, a man who has paid his dues to the roots, stem, and branch of the NDC will equally be an honour to the fathers and the very soil that birthed the beliefs and ideologies of our great party and, again, reaffirm the position of the Volta legacy at the forefront of affairs in the party. Nothing defeats honour, and we are sure it is an insurance and assurance of victory towards the December 2024 polls”, he said.



“Finally, we agree that a significant percentage of the voting populace are persons of youthful age.



"In view of that, our best bet is an individual with industrial expertise, as seen in the candidature of Mr Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, who relates to the world of today’s youth to pair the competencies of H. E. John Dramani Mahama towards election 2024. We highly recommend and humbly plead that the flag-bearer and leadership of our beloved NDC recognize and select Mr Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as running mate for the great journey ahead of us. 3y3 Zu! 3y3 Za!”, he concluded.