Mahama will not cancel E-Levy – Agyapong

Politics of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has stated categorically that no President of Ghana will ever cancel the E-Levy policy.



According to him, the most the opposition can do is see to the reduction of the e-levy rate, but they will never scrap it.



“There is no way a government will come and say they will cancel the e-levy policy. When VAT was introduced, the NPP didn’t oppose the tax but it was the rate we opposed and eventually it was reduced. Ghanaians accepted the tax after this and that’s what will happen with the e-levy,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



The 1.5percent E-levy kicked off on Sunday, 1 May 2022 despite public objection.



The 5 transactions affected by the e-levy include: momo transfers between users on the same network, momo transfers between users on different networks, Transfers from bank accounts to momo accounts, Transfers from momo accounts to bank accounts, and Inter-bank transfers using digital platforms including mobile applications.



Meanwhile, the NDC on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, petitioned the Supreme Court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the Akufo-Addo-led government through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from commencing the implementation of the E-Levy on the 1st of May 2022.



Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, May 2, 2022, announced the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government when it comes to power, will abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy).



According to him, the opposition NDC is not opposed to taxation, however, the party is against taxes that burden the Ghanaian people.