Mahama will form the next government of Ghana – Nigel Gaisie assures in prophecy

Politics of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has urged former president John Dramani Mahama, to be of good cheer and to take good care of himself because he will, without any hindrances, form Ghana’s next government.



The outspoken prophet declared that, according to the word of God, the former president only needs to stay within the will of God.



“The Lord says I should tell John Mahama he should take care of himself; take very good care of himself. He’ll form the next government in the Republic of Ghana," he said.



"All that he needs is to take very good care of himself; very very good care of himself. Mr. former president, the Lord says I should tell you, ‘Don’t depart from His ways,” he noted.



He also went on to call out people he described as the biblical ‘Pharoah,’ explaining that any such person will be dealt with soon.



Prophet Nigel stated that for every repression that people are currently going through, like Nebuchadnezzar, they will go and God’s hand will resist them.



“Everybody who is being repressed by the systems today, be assured that Nebuchadnezzar will go."



"Be assured, I am talking as a prophet of God, that the hands of Pharoah shall be broken by fire,” he said.



The controversial prophet made this known during the December 31, 2021, prophetic all-night service at his church, even as the world welcomed the dawn of the New Year, 2022.







