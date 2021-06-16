Mahama will do better for NDC if retained as 2024 flagbearer - Okoe Vanderpuije

Politics of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The MP for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, believes John Dramani Mahama is the trump card the National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs to capture power in 2024.



According to him, Mr Mahama’s impressive performance in the last two elections makes him the best candidate to be presented for election 2024.



“He has really increased our votes and our support. I think NDC will do better if we retain him,” Mr Okoe Vanderpuije spoke to Citi TV.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential elections.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was been re-elected for a second term with 51. 59% of votes, beating out former president John Mahama of the NDC.



Mr Mahama subsequently took on the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa, to the Supreme Court, for what he described as “voter fraud and irregularities” in the 2020 polls.



The apex court however ruled in favour of the EC and President Akufo-Addo.



Mr Mahama subsequently registered his disagreement with the verdict of the Supreme Court.



Among other things, John Mahama expressed regret that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission did not testify in court despite his applications for her to be interrogated.



He said the conduct of the court and the counsel for the Electoral Commission aided Jean Mensa to evade “accountability” for her work in the 2020 polls.