Mahama will choose ex-gratia over Lordina – Abronye DC

Bono Regional of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a Abronye DC, has urged Ghanaians not to believe statements by former President John Dramani Mahama that he will review the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, especially the provision on the emoluments of Article 71 office holders.



According to him, Mahama just made the promise to win political favour from Ghanaians because he has seen that a lot of Ghanaians were against the retirement benefits given to Article 71 office holders (ex-gratia).



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Abronya DC alleged that the former president loves ex-gratia so much that he will choose it over his wife, the former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.



“Because the former president wants to come to power again, he lies any time he gets the opportunity. Because he saw that Ghanaians are talking negatively about ex-gratia, he wants to take advantage of that by saying that he will cancel it.



“But we want Ghanaians to understand that if the former president has to choose between ex-gratia and Lordina, he will choose ex-gratia over Lordina. Because he loves ex-gratia so much.



“The reason I’m saying this is that the former president in 2011, together will the late John Evans Atta Mills, came up with a white paper that said that ex-gratia was good after the constitutional review committee presented their report to them. But now Mahama is conveniently saying that he will review ex-gratia,” he said in Twi.



Abronye DC previously alleged that former President Mahama took ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013 and GH¢15 million in 2017, a claim the former president has denied.



He alleged that the former president took the GH¢14 million ex-gratia in his Agricultural Development Bank Account and that he (Mahama) also received retirement benefits including his salaries, accommodation allowances, travel allowances, and salaries of his staff that summed up to GH¢15 million.



But Mahama has denied the GH¢14 million and has also said that he does not receive his full retirement benefits.



“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff; I pay my own medical bills. I pay for my own air tickets when I travel,” the ex-president said in a TV3 interview recently.



