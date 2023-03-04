Mahama will be disgraced a third time – Nana B

Politics of Saturday, 4 March 2023

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama is bound to taste defeat in his attempt to return to the Jubilee House.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM about the launch of Mahama’s campaign for the flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana B said the former president who has lost two consecutive elections will crash a third time.



“Former President Mahama will be disgraced a third time,” he said.



According to him, while Mahama may have forgotten about his performance during his tenure in office, the pain and suffering his administration caused between 2012 and 2017 is still registered on the minds of the Ghanaian electorate.



“It would have been a different issue if he were to be a different person with no history or track record. The question we should be asking ourselves is whether he has held the position before or not? He has been the vice president before and subsequently a president and how did he perform?” Nana B asked.



The National Organiser of the ruling party noted that the Mahama administration was riddled with misgovernance which caused the people of Ghana pain and suffering.



He added that the NPP despite the current circumstance of a global pandemic and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has performed creditably well.



“John Mahama during his time created his own pandemic, we had to endure erratic power supply for more than four years under his government,” Nana B said.



At his campaign launch held in the Volta Regional Capital of Ho on Thursday, February 2, 2023, President Mahama announced his bid to recapture while entreating the NDC to elect him as flagbearer as well as president by the people of Ghana on December 7, 2024.







