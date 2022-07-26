Mahama, wife to commission maternity block at Bole to mark 30 years of marriage

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has announced that, as part of activities to mark 30 years of marriage to his wife, they will be inaugurating a newly built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday.



In a Facebook post by the former president, he indicated that ahead of the ceremony, he called on the Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace.



“My wife, Lordina, and I arrived in Bole earlier today as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our marriage.



“Ahead of a ceremony to inaugurate a newly built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday, we paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace”.



The Mahamas mark their marriage anniversary annually with various events.



