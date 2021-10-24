Mahama who initiated E-blocks completed 29, Akufo-Addo has completed 31 - MP

Politics of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru constituency, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has opined that President Akufo-Addo has shown commitment towards the completion of the E-blocks schools former President John Dramani Mahama started.



He claimed that President Akufo-Addo has successfully completed 31 of the schools in his first term as compared to the 29 former President Mahama completed.



For this reason, the legislator believes President Akufo-Addo has been committed to completing these projects against claims that he has abandoned them.



In his view, those making such claims are engaging in propaganda, spewing outright lies against the government.



He said: “So if the one who initiated the E-Block projects was able to complete a total of 29 schools within the 4 years they were in Government whilst the one who inherited it has also completed 31 of the E-Blocks within the same 4 years and handed over for use which of the two is committed in making sure all these projects are completed?"



"If not for politics and propaganda why should anybody even suggest that the NPP Government has abandoned all the E-Block projects and you have people who should know better also buying into these outright lies and falsehoods. For the avoidance of doubt, I have attached full details of all these 31 E-blocks that have been completed by the Akufo-Addo’s Government within the last 4 years,” he added.