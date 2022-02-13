Mahama was incompetent with National Security - NDC executive

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: Richard Osei, Contributor

Executive Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema East, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has made the point that former President John Mahama was incompetent about the way he handled National Security when he was at the Jubilee House.



In his latest write-up about happenings in his party, NDC, the man who is popularly called Moshake, said because of the former President’s inability to professionally man the national security, it will be a mistake to make him president again.



“In this extremely dangerous dispensation when Ghana is having terrorists in Burkina Faso and Boko Haram jihadists threatening our borders from Nigeria, the last thing you want to do is have somebody like John Mahama at the helm of our national security,” Moshake wrote.



And according to him, it was not only Ghana’s national security which was left vulnerable under Mr. Mahama, but, “the security of our party, NDC itself as well suffered from the lousy incompetence of John Mahama.”



He therefore urged the NDC to ensure that “we elect a leader who will have the competence to ensure that party security is rebuilt and when he becomes president, national security is also fortified.”



According to the plain-talking NDC Constituency Executive, it was under John Mahama that some South African ex-Police officers were smuggled into the country to train party vigilantes of the opposition at the time.



“Mr. Mahama was the one whose government bought Pegasus for National Security, which can be used to spy on Ghanaians. However, when it came to the all important duty of ensuring security against external aggression, he failed miserably.



“Those same South African Police were only found out and arrested as a result of vigilance by the media,” Moshake wrote, asking, “so where was Mr. Mahama and his expensive Pegasus spyware?”



According to him, “what is even unpardonable is that, after the South African ex-police officers had been arrested, they were allowed to go scot-free by the incompetent government of John Mahama.”



Moshake wrote that the South Africans surely contributed to the defeat that the NDC suffered in 2016 because “when they were arrested, they were found with copies of the electoral commission’s voter data transmission manual in their hands.”



According to Moshake, “John Mahama was so lousy with national security that in 2016, the NPP which was in opposition knew the election results long before the president knew what was happening.”



“for us in the NDC, this is the man we have to deal with; this same man is saying he wants us to make him flagbearer again. Over to us,” Moshake wrote.