Mahama wants to discredit EC and cause chaos in 2024 elections - Dr. Okoe Boye

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye says former President John Mahama is sowing seeds of confusion and dispute to discredit the Electoral Commission ahead of the next elections.



According to him, the former President's election rigging allegations against the Commission are a ploy by the opposition National Democratic Congress to dissuade Ghanaians into having little to no confidence in the EC, hence challenging its integrity.



Mr. John Mahama is unhappy with the outcome of the 2020 elections and still blames the Electoral Commission for the victory of the governing New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes”.



“Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere . . . We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing," Mr. Mahama said in an interview quoted on 3news.com.



Reacting on Peace FM's morning programme 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Okoe-Boye feared those seeds being sown by the former President might germinate and cause chaos in the 2024 elections.



"It's like a design to have the referee discredited. If you are going for a contest and the referee is discredited, it will be difficult to accept the outcome of the elections. If we're holding elections and no one believes the referee, the ground has been laid for chaos . . . The seeds of confusion and dispute are being sown now by the utterances of the former President and those who toll that line," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



