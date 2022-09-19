You are here: HomeNews2022 09 19Article 1625759

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Mahama wants emoluments under an economy he keeps denigrating - Kwamena Duncan charges

Kwamena Duncan, Former Central Regional Minister and John Dramani Mahama play videoKwamena Duncan, Former Central Regional Minister and John Dramani Mahama

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has taken of former President John Dramani Mahama over the issue of emoluments owed him.

Mahama, last week disclosed that he was only receiving his pension and no other emoluments due him a a former Head of State.

But for Duncan, it is interesting that the former president will be talking about payments due him under an economy he has serially disparaged in recent times.

"The economy you are attacking, you expect it to be paying your emoluments, even though they have been consistently paid. You should feel shy even to be talking about this issue," he charged.

He also alleged that Mahama went back for his share of 10% salary cut he took with his appointees years back.

