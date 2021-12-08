Mahama vs. Akufo-Addo is like comparing scores of two failed students - MFWA boss

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is no basis to compare the current New Patriotic Party government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government led by John Dramani Mahama.



This is because both governments have proven to be failures relative to the respective leaders of government.



This is the view of Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, MFWA. In a December 7 tweet, he likened a comparison between the two governments as that of "scores of two failed students."



His tweet read: "Comparing Mahama's NDC gov't and Akufo-Addo's NPP gov't is like comparing the scores of two FAILED students. Ghana deserves a real, visionary, patriotic, incorruptible leader. But that can only be possible if we as citizens, become honest and speak truth to power at all times."



The tweet was posted a day after a Coalition of Transport Operators embarked on a partial strike that disrupted movement across parts of the capital.



2016 campaign tweets of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia popped up in the wake of the strike pointing to how candidate Akufo-Addo promised to reduce fuel prices and insurance premiums only to constinually do the opposite since taking office.



Those tweets were shared by pro-Mahama people who were also slammed by pro-government activists pointing to fuel price increases and similar strikes under Mahama.



