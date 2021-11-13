Mahama uses Azumah Nelson as ‘standard’ for NDC’s approach to 2024 polls

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is on record to have stated that the National Democratic Congress, NDC, will adopt a different approach going into the 2024 General Elections.



He insists that a recent critique of the Electoral Commission’s conduct during the 2020 vote is meant to challenge the commission to redeem its image and do better come 2024.



Mahama, who was the NDC’s flagbearer in the last election reiterated his “do or die” mantra for the vote adding that the party will treat the EC as an opponent in the 2024 election likening the posture to how Ghana boxing great Azumah Nelson goes into the ring for crucial fights with his own referee.



“That is why I said “do or die,” it means we are going to make sure every base is covered. To make sure everything is done. We are going to approach the election like a footballer who realizes that the referee is against him.



“Like Azumah Nelson goes into a ring with his referee, we will go into 2024 with our own referee. I want to tell all NDC members that the elections will be won at the polling stations and collation centres, so we are going to police it religiously,” he added.



He made these comments on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, when he appeared on Power FM / TV XYZ for a wide-ranging interview that kicked off the final leg of his ‘Thank You Tour’ which was in the Greater Accra region.



Mahama and the NDC challenged the outcome of the 2020 presidential election at the Supreme Court but their petition was unanimously dismissed. The party also blamed the EC for their inability to secure a clear majority in the parliamentary election.



The NDC and ruling NPP have 137 MPs apiece with the only independent MP giving the NPP an advantage, hence their classification as the ‘Majority Group’ in the lawmaking chamber.