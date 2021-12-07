Mahama 'too big' to be involved in my ‘make NDC stronger’ campaign – Duffuor

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has said he is not involving former President John Dramani Mahama in his ‘make NDC stronger’ campaign because “he is too big”.



“You cannot use your former president, he’s too big, we should respect him” he stressed.



Speaking on GHOne TV on Monday, the former Finance Minister said that his focus is to help prop up the grassroots, adding that branch management, funding in NDC is so critical to present a solid competition for the 2024 election.



“It’s dear to my heart. We must strengthen the branches because we have huge challenges. We should fund the branches, strengthen the branches to be able to do these jobs for us because that is where the power is, and the strength is,” he said.



Dr Duffuor’s presidential ambition came to light after he dropped a one-minute 21 seconds video, in which he was seen canvassing for more supporters for the opposition NDC.



The video ends with Dr Duffuor walking from the Independence Arch giving an assurance that “What the NDC means to me is that everyone in this country will have an opportunity to achieve the Ghanaian dream.”



It ends with a rallying call for people to join the NDC to achieve the Ghanaian dream and for them to contact branch executive members at their polling stations to register.



But the former Finance Minister explained he is not doing all that because he’s fighting for any position, “but I’m helping to strengthen the party.”



When asked by the hostess whether he is doing the purported ‘building NDC’ work in consultation with the party hierarchy, he said: “If you are working with the grassroot it means you’re working with everybody. Power is at the grassroot.”



He added:”We need to grow the party especially in the Ashanti and the Eastern region. We are strong but we should be a bit stronger than we are now to be able to compete.”



