Mahama to grace Asogli Yam Festival on Saturday

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: GNA

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, is expected to participate in the 2022 Yam Festival of the chiefs and people of Asogli State in the Volta Region on Saturday, September 10.



Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama would be received on arrival at the Ho Airport by party executives, Members of Parliament, and other stakeholders before moving to the durbar ground at the Jubilee Park.



Mr Gunu said the Volta Regional Branch of the NDC was ready to give the former President a “hero’s welcome as he joins the chiefs and people of the Asogli State for this year’s Yam Festival celebrations.”



He said the Regional Chairman, Mr Henry Ametefe and Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, the Member of Parliament for Ho Central would lead a delegation on behalf Mr Mahama to pay homage to the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV at the forecourt of the Asogli State Palace on Friday.



Mr Gunu said the Volta NDC recognised the importance of the country’s cultural festivals in accelerating socio-economic development and congratulated the chiefs and people of the Asogli State and wished them a blissful celebration.



This year’s Asogli Yam Festival is on the theme: “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity.”