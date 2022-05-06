Mahama to cancel E-Levy is '419'; pure 'scam' - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has sent a caustic reply to former President John Dramani Mahama over his promise to cancel the E-Levy should he become the next President of Ghana.



Mr. Mahama, delivering a public lecture at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Monday, May 2, assured Ghanaians that, when voted into power, he will make sure the E-Levy is scrapped as he described the levy as a "repressive tax".



"A new National Democratic Congress government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act. Even as this government remains fixated with taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management. The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices," Mr. Mahama said while speaking on the topic "Ghana at a crossroads".



Yaw Buaben Asamoa has called on Ghanaians to disregard the Ex-President's statements stressing all he is saying is nothing but "scam" to deceive the citizenry.



Responding to Mr. Mahama during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Thursday morning, Yaw Buaben Asamoa took Ghanaians down memory lane reminding them of how Mr. Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) placed 17.5% tax on financial services which but for the intervention of the Akufo-Addo government which cancelled it, Ghanaians would have been borne this financial burden.



He also revealed that, in the NDC 2020 manifesto, the party indicated it would introduce a uniform tax on all electronic transactions.



"If this is not E-Levy, then it's NDC levy or NDC special tax. What's the essence of this special tax?", he queried.



In view of this, Mr. Buaben Asamoa concluded that "if Mahama or any NDC member tells you they will cancel E-Levy, it's a 419".



