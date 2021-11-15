Mahama talks as if he hasn’t been president before - Buaben Asamoa jabs

Politics of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slated former President John Dramani Mahama for speaking to issues as if he has not run affairs of the country before.



According to him, Mr Mahama sometimes portrays the character of someone yet to ascend to the highest office of the land; forgetting that he was once a Vice-President, an acting President and later President of Ghana.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the NPP Communications Director pointed out that as President, Mr Mahama had the chance to create the new regions to bring development down to the grassroots level but lacked the will and know-how to execute it.



" . . He (John Mahama) has no right to speak ill of President Akufo-Addo with regards to the creation of the new regions when he could not help the people with their request for new regions.



“He sometimes talks as if he has not been a President of this country before,” he chided.



Mr Buaben Asamoa urged the former President to acknowledge the effort of President Akufo-Addo to go through the legal process and commit resources to create the new regions as he promised the people in the new regions.



"After creating the new regions, the President didn’t go to sleep but he invested funds to make the new regions see the same development as the old regions. The President has moved a step further to spreading the various sectors to cover all the other districts other than the district capital to ensure that development reaches out to all corners of the regions,” he argued.



“We have to remind former President Mahama about all the feats of President Akufo-Addo as he [Mahama] moves around with his ‘Thank You’ tour, saying something bad about the new regions that he couldn’t create while in office as President,” he indicated.