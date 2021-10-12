Mahama storms Eastern region today to begin 3rd phase of ‘Thank You’ tour

Politics of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama will today begin the third phase of his nationwide tour following the last December polls.



The tour will take Mr Mahama to the Eastern, Western, Central, Volta, and the Oti Regions of the country.



He has already visited other regions including Ashanti and Bono.



The former President is being accompanied by his running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, National, Regional, and Constituency executives of the NDC, and some former appointees.