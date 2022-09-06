Mahama speaks on Kenya’s Supreme Court election petition ruling

Politics of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the president-elect of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto.



In a post shared on Twitter, on September 6, 2022, the former president urged President-elect Ruto to unite the people of Kenya.



Mahama also described the election petition that affirmed Ruto’s election as clear and transparent.



“Congratulations Dr. William Samoei Ruto on your election as President of Kenya.



“As bearer of the trust of the Kenyan people, as affirmed in a clear, transparent manner by the Supreme Court, this is the time to unite the good people of Kenya for continued growth and prosperity,” parts of the post read.



“I have every confidence that you will deliver on your mandate to the people. Wishing you a successful and impactful tenure as President of Kenya,” Mahama added.



Kenya's Supreme Court had dismissed several petitions against the election of William Ruto as president of Kenya.



BBC reports that the apex court indicated that William Ruto, 55, was properly elected after he polled 50.5% against his contender, Raila Odinga, who polled 48.8%.



Raila Odinga and seven others had gone to court seeking that the court declares the election null and void following an alleged fraud in the election results, which includes tempering of results.



According to the report, the court, in a unanimous decision said that the court found some of the eight petitions challenging the elections were based on forged documents and "sensational information", Chief Justice Martha Koome said on behalf of the seven judges.



"No credible evidence that the electronic voting transmission system had been tampered with by "a middle man" was presented," she said.



She also added that William Ruto met the constitutional threshold of garnering 50%+1 of votes cast.



