Mahama slams 'architects' of 'needless controversy' over Atta-Mills' resting place

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death



Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



Former aide petitions President for upgrades to Asomdwee Park



Former President John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the controversy surrounding the 10th death anniversary of his former boss, John Evans Atta-Mills.



Describing the controversy as 'needless,' he lamented what the motivation was for the state to use some individuals to undertake actions that dishonoured the late President.



Mahama was speaking at the National Democratic Congress, NDC, organized memorial event at the Asomdwee Park, where the mortal remains of the former president lays.



“Such a man and his memory are worthy of utmost respect and dignity, even as he rests with his maker. It is therefore a matter of deep regret to me and many others that what should have been a solemn 10th anniversary to celebrate the late former President over his life and draw useful lessons has been heralded by needless controversy about his final resting place,” he said.



He stated that efforts to renovate the park was a welcome development only that the processes undertaken in the process was regrettably disrespectful to the Atta-Mills family and general Ghanaian traditions and customs.



“Any effort to give a facelift to the Asomdwee park where his mortal remains lie and where we are holding this event should be welcomed, as it is no more than Professor Mills would have deserved for his outstanding contributions to our nation’s development and its forward match.



“It is however untenable for this to be done without recourse to his family while involving individuals whose actions and conducts have only served to drag the signifying professor’s name and memory into needless and unnecessary public controversy,” he added.







The 10th anniversary celebration was observed officially by the state at a commissioning of the Asomdwee Park.



It was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as well as Koku Anyidoho, whose Non-Governmental Organization, the Atta Mills Institute, AMI, got government to undertake renovations at the Park.



John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress as well as the Atta-Mills family, held their own commemoration at the Park hours after that of the state had ended.







