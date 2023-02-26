Mahama should run as an independent candidate if he is popular than the NDC – Solomon Nkansah

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Director of Communications for the opposition National Democratic Congress, has questioned the popularity of the party’s 2020 presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama; as being touted by his supporters.



According to some supporters of Mr Mahama, the former president based on his popularity with the Ghanaian electorate should have been allowed to run unopposed in the NDC's upcoming primaries.



But speaking on Top FM’s Final Point talk show hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor), Solomon Nkansah who is part of the Dr Kwabena Duffour campaign team dared the former president to leave the NDC and contest as an independent candidate if he is that popular.



“It is the NDC that is popular than any individual within the party. No individual who is a member of the party is more popular.



“Jerry Rawlings who is the founder of the party led the campaign of late President Mills but the NDC still lost. If he was that popular, he could have led the party to power,” he said.



“He should go independent. If he is popular than the party, he should go independent and let’s see,” Solomon Nkansah added.



The NDC on Friday, February 23, 2023, closed nominations for its flagbearership contest slated for May 13, 2023.



Former President John Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffour and two others picked nomination forms to contest in the race.



Whereas Mr Mahama is deemed by some members of the NDC as the party’s presumptive flagbearer based on his popularity, Solomon Nkansah believes the former president’s brand is suffering from diminishing returns.



He posits that Dr Duffour remains the ideal candidate to win the NDC power going into the 2024 presidential election.









GA/SARA