Mahama should be disqualified from flagbearer race - Group

Politics of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A group in the central region describing itself as Concerned Ghanaians For Political Change (CGPC) is urging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to shift out former president Mahama from the list of persons to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group explains that they are so disappointed in the Akufo-Addo government’s performance in office that they want to make sure double sure that the NPP is voted out in the 2024 elections.



“However a Mahama candidature leaves room for probability that the NPP can still win because of the tired image of Mr. Mahama and the fact that the Mahama brand has lost its allure,” the statement said.



It was signed by Mr. Frank Mintah and Mr. Solomon Donkor.According to the statement, “we think that the NDC has surer bet for victory in 2024 with other candidates whose brands are not as battered and unfashionable as the old Mahama brand.”



The statement resonates with the view of many that the NDC whose is it to lose the 2024 election will have to spend tons of effort and money to rehabilitate the image of Mr. Mahama who was successfully tagged as incompetent by the NPP in opposition, if Mahamas becomes flagbearer again.For many, the NDC has a surer bet in former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who enjoys a squeaky clean image and has recently been riding the headlines due to a victory of his company, UniCredit against the Akufo-Addo government.



Dr. Duffuor has also become a hit with the party’s grassroots on account of his ‘Ahotor’ project through which he is empowering party members economically.



Many have also suggested that Dr. Duffuor’s tribe as an Ashanti will make it easy for the NDC to win votes in his region, which is the stronghold of the ruling NPP and also enable the NDC to put into office, its first ever Ashanti President.



In a list of other more sellable candidates that the NDC can offer voters in 2024, the CGPC named Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as one of the leading presidential materials along with Lawyer Goosie Tannoh, Dr. Ekwow Spio Gabrah and Prof. Joshua Alabi.



“We beg the NDC, please present to voters a candidate that can sell himself not one that the party will have to spend efforts to deodorize because he has a baggage of bad name from the past.



“Ghanaians have definitely regretted voting for Akufo-Addo but many see Mahama as not too special either,” the group said.