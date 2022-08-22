Mahama salutes Ga Dangmes for their unflinching support to the NDC

Regional News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: Jeorge Wilson Kingson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid glowing tribute to the people of Greater Accra especially members of Ga Dangme descent for their significant contributions to the fortunes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the years.



According to him, the unflinching support by GaDangmes to the party in terms of human resources and data available in terms of votes garnered from successive elections is unquestionable.



Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof Joshua Alabi gave the commendation on behalf of the former president at the launch of the “NDC Womba Project” by the Ga Dangme caucus of the party in Accra on Saturday, August 20, 2022.



“Womba” in GaDangme means, we are coming - the “Womba Project” is therefore aimed at mobilizing support for the party for its coming back through hard work irrespective of what challenges may come their way as people of GaDangme.



The former gentleman of the land is upbeat about the victory of the NDC in the 2024 general elections with the continues support of the people of Greater Accra.



Mr. Mahama said the launch of the “NDC Womba Project” two years ahead of the 2024 election is a further testimony of the commitment of the people towards returning the party to power in order to rescue Ghanaians from the bad economic management clutches of President Akufo-Addo and his government.



The launch he said is only the beginning of the journey and called for unity whiles urging all members of the party to be ready in propagating the good works and message of the NDC to the masses.



Chairman of the GaDangme Caucus and an elder of the party, Danny Annan, indicated that Greater Accra which is the backbone of the NDC is poised to work hard for power come 2024 hence the Womba Project.



The project he said provides an opportunity for planning, hard work, and strategy to increase votes for the NDC in the region.



He called on all party supporters to unite and be purposive in working together to ensure victory for the party and reverse the dwindling fortunes of the country under Akufo-Addo for the better.



A Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Peter Otokunor, on behalf of the party thanked the people of GaDangme for the project launch.



He assured of the support of the party leadership towards good initiatives such as the “Womba Project” whiles urging all to avoid divisive tendencies that may affect the fortunes of the NDC.



The launch coincided with the first Annual Homowo Kpokpoi thanksgiving feast of the people who merry among themselves amidst live melodious GaDangme performances for a successful year though challenging.



A chief priest pour libation in thanksgiving to the gods for their protection in the past year and asked for their guidance in the years to come for the NDC and its members.



“Womba" branded NDC T-shirts and other paraphernalia were officially outdoored and distributed to those in attendance to kick-start the project.



Notable among those present were the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker and his team, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Issac Ashai Odamtten, MP for Kpone Katamanso, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, and MP for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.



Others are former Ablekuma Central MP and current Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, former MP for Odododiodoo, Nii Tackie-Commey, and current MP for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye as well as former deputy finance minister Mona Quartey.



The rest are former Greater Accra Regional Minister and MP for Kpone Kantamanso, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey- Agbo, MP for Kpone Katamanso, former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah, former Minister and MP for Klotey Korle, Nii Armah Ashitey, among others.



Chiefs and elders of the GaDangme community, constituency party executives, and well-wishers were also in attendance.