Mahama’s promise to scrape e-Levy is a scam - Paul Amaning

Politics of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, has said a promise by former President John Mahama to abolish the E-Levy if elected in 2024 is a scam.



According to him, Mahama and his NDC are no alternative in deciding a direction at the crossroads, because they cannot be trusted to move the country towards prosperity.



Speaking to Kwaku Dawuro on Accra-based Wontumi FM 95.9, he said, “Just like the one-time premium and the repeal of talk tax that John Mahama and his NDC promised, but failed to implement when they were in power, this promise is just a political talk.”



“In any event, can John Mahama explain the difference between his 17.5% tax on financial transactions and his manifesto pledge to impose a uniform tax on all electronic transactions? Are these measures E-Levy in disguise and does he stand by them?” Paul Amaning asked.



“If we reflect deeply,” Amaning said, “We will accept, as the records show, that significant change to our political institutions and conduct, economic structure and management, and positive social impact, has mostly happened under the NPP’s watch.”



“Many very significant national reverses occurred under the six years of John Mahama’s Presidency. He has since been rejected twice in elections. It’s possible his recent address is motivated by self-preservation towards his continued leadership of the NDC into 2024, given that both insiders and external observers are writing him off,” he said.



He added: “Under John Mahamas’ leadership, Ghana will slip backward into chaotic incompetence. Just like his autobiography tells all, he cannot take decisions. As he says in his book, he will ride this country like a bicycle, out of control and dangerously downhill, merely hopeful of survival.



“The 2024 presidential election is expected to be about two choices: whether we choose to build on the significant gains so far made under President Akufo-Addo with a new presidential candidate from the NPP who comes with his or her own fresh ideas as well or to choose the candidate the NDC are threatening to bring back, John Dramani Mahama.”



