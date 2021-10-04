Mahama's projects left to rot under Akufo-Addo's government

Politics of Monday, 4 October 2021

• Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017



• John Mahama had uncompleted projects by the time he was leaving office as president



• The current government has not continued a number of the projects



Counting the years, it's been almost five years since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government assumed office in the country.



With countless promises in their closet - some fulfilled and others still pending - this administration has also attracted negative press for what is believed to be its abandonment of projects initiated by the previous government.



From road construction to buildings, policies and national policies, this government has been receiving a lot of bashing, albeit occasionally, for discontinuing a number of projects.



In this listicle, GhanaWeb brings you some of the projects from the John Dramani Mahama era that have not been continued since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government took over the reigns of power.



Some abandoned infrastructural projects under President Akufo-Addo



The official residence for the Vice President



The Fomena hospital



The Abetifi hospital



The E-Block in the Yunyoo/Nansuan district



The Walewale- Wungu road project



The Yagaba- Mankarigu road project



The Dormitory and Classroom blocks at Walewale Vocational institute



A police post at Wenchiki in the Chereponi District



The Yendi- Chereponi road



A Dining Hall Complex at Nalerigu Secondary School



The Eastern corridor roads



A Dining Hall Complex at the Bunkpurugu Secondary School



E-Block project at Langbinsi in the East Mamprusi Municipal