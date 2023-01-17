Mahama’s presidential prophesy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie

Religion of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has asserted that his prophecy about John Dramani Mahama being re-elected was spiritually hijacked and manipulated.



Nigel Gaisie claims that it is not uncommon for evil spirits to hijack prophecies in the spiritual realm but his prophecy was instructed by God so it shall come to pass.



“Prophecies can be hijacked. We can prophesy and it can be hijacked by spiritual powers or evil men, but that does not mean that the prophecy won’t come to pass. With time it will surely come to pass. So, as we’re living let’s pray for life all the prophecies will come to pass. The last election it was clear, where I am sitting as a prophet of God it went well for the NDC members. Anybody who doesn’t wants to be biased will tell you the truth. Even the NPP members know that I’m a prophet and what I said came to pass.



“So, the prophecy was hijacked. And it is still in the womb of time waiting to manifest and if God permits 2024 it will manifest.

“I have a mandate from God to make sure that the prophecy comes to pass.

“I was in Israel praying and God said I should come and tell Ghanaians this, it will amaze you that the former president I don’t even call him, and we don’t talk,” he said in an interview with Onua TV.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie during the 31-night watch service released a number of prophecies that he claims are bound to happen in 2023.



Gaisie outlined prophecies that relate to a nation he claimed was called ‘The Republic of Yempɛ Nokware’ – a nation that bears similarities with Ghana.



He issued a disclaimer at the beginning of his prophecy session that his words were of the spiritual and not the physical world.



“I want to say this is a disclaimer, I am in the spirit and I am in the church behind the pulpit. I am not talking in my human sense; I am talking as a spiritual person.



“The intention is not to cause fear and panic, prophecies are utterances led by the spirit of God through vision, trans and dreams and our five senses,” he added.



He mentioned three scriptures that backed his position on prophecies being divine and continued: “On the strength of these scriptures, I repeat again, I am not prophesying to the nation and people of Ghana.



“If you are in Ghana, you can respectfully log off or switch off your TV, I am prophesying to the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware.”







