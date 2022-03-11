Mahama’s parallel campaign team in 2016 cost NDC - NDC executive

Politics of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Firebrand Constituency Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema East, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has said former President John Dramani Mahama committed serious antiparty behaviour against the NDC when he formed a parallel campaign team to rival the party’s own in the 2016 election.



In his latest write-up on happenings in the party and the way forward for the NDC, he points out that that parallel machinery frustrated the party’s election campaign and led to a comedy of errors that resulted in the NDC’s massive defeat.



“Many do not know but at the end of the 2016 election, when the NPP had compiled all their results and were ready for the declaration, we the ruling party did not even know what the results were.



“Eventually president Mahama at the time had to send helicopters to the various compilation centers to airlift results that we could not sort out because of the confusion that punctuated our post-election activities.”



"All this confusion resulted from the fact that the second campaign machinery that the Mahama Flagstaff House had put up without recourse to the party had given the impression that it was on top of issues when it was not,” he added.



Moshake recalled that that rival campaign machinery had been led by, “arrogant people in the party who had insulted stalwarts like the current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on behalf of Mahama”.



According to him, the fact that the rival campaign team set up by the Mahama Flagstaff House had worked at cross purposes with the national campaign team is the reason the NDC lost miserably.



He points out that this fact was confirmed in the post mortem that the NDC party had done after the 2016 election.



“Our party’s constitution defines anti-party behaviour as any actions or inactions that harm the interests of the party, and in politics, the worst harm a party can suffer is electoral defeat.



“Since Mr. Mahama’s parallel campaign machinery was directly responsible for the confusion that led to our defeat, it only stands to reason that he committed the worst anti-party offence against the party with that machinery,” Moshake wrote.