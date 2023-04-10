Mahama’s name is not synonymous with liar – Clement Apaak to Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak says former President John Mahama has a clean name for his over 30 years in politics.



According to him, in spite of the former President’s many years in politics his name is not tagged as a liar but the Vice President’s name is associated with a liar.



This comes on the back of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia stating that the only achievement of former President is dumsor and guinea fowls under SADA project flying way to neighbouring Burkina Faso.



Dr. Bawumia also addressing NPP supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a Walk dubbed “Walk to Build a Better Ghana” he said” indicated that Mr. Mahama cannot mention a single transformational policy he has implemented.



Commenting on the Vice President’s claims, the Builsa South lawmaker stated the government only has empty slogans such as free Senior High School among others.



“Dr. Bawumia, John Mahama has been in politics for over 30 years, yet his name is not synonymous to LIAR, your name is.



“What is transformational about empty slogans; FSHS which is more expensive (ask parents) than when it was not free, and of a lesser quality (ask lecturers)?” Mr. Apaak asked.