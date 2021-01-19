General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Mahama’s legal team intends to delay hearing of Election Petition – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Lawyers of the petitioners in the ongoing election petition hearing at the Supreme Court intend to delay the hearing process, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a spokesperson for President Akufo-Addo’s legal team, has said.



His comments come after the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 19 dismissed an application by the petitioner which demanded that the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission (EC) answers some questions ahead of the substantive matter.



The court, presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, in a unanimous decision dismissed the application for interrogatories allowing for the substantive matter to be heard.



Lawyer for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata has however asked for a copy of the ruling which he says they require the suggestions made in there.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, January 20 at 9:30am.



Commenting on this development in a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrtumah who is also Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayierbi said “NAkufoAddo ‘s league team is of the view that the JM team is up to tricks to delay the hearing. Our side is ready to deal with the substantive issues."





The Supreme Court has further adjourned its hearing of the Presidential Election Petition. Tomorrow at 9:30am case management starts. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 19, 2021

He added, “When asked to go back to the original case management which starts with setting of issues, the JM legal team was not ready with issues and is asking for more time to file issues.”He further indicated that “The Supreme Court has further adjourned its hearing of the Presidential Election Petition. Tomorrow at 9:30am case management starts.”Mr Mahama filed the petition challenging the presidential election results announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission.In the view of the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), no candidate obtained the number of votes to win the elections.He has therefore, asked the apex court to order a rerun of the polls.