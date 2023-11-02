Mahama's government will bring solutions to Ghana’s economic woes - Isaac Adongo

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has said that John Dramani Mahama presents the best solution to Ghana’s economic woes should he become president.



He explained that the mismanagement of the economy of Ghana, a situation that forced the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to seek an IMF bailout, can only see a drastic turnaround when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer wins the presidential election of 2024.



According to a report by dreamzfmonline.com, Isaac Adongo said Ghana is at a crossroads, having been led into a ditch by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Our country is at a crossroads and the next government to be formed by the NDC is going to be a government of solutions. If there is anybody with the experience, the humility, and the tenacity of purpose to deliver and solve those problems and bring our country back on track; it is His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



"Ghana is not ready to gamble with another try-and-see. When they came and said they knew how to manage the economy, they took us to 54%. We have filed for bankruptcy. Around the world, we are now being teased and we’re now being compared with Suriname and Sri Lanka,” he is quoted to have said.



Isaac Adongo made these comments at a unity walk in Bolgatanga, Mr. Adongo said, that the struggles to even restructure Ghana’s debt are evidence of a struggling and bankrupt economy.



While government spokespersons have defended the economic woes of the country with the excuse that the Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19, the Bolga Central MP believes that it is purely an act of mismanagement.



Isaac Adongo is seeking a third-term bid to represent his people in parliament.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.









AE/BB