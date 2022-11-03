Mahama’s former deputy defense minister grabs best graduating student awarded

Regional News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: Prince Gavi, Contributor

A former Deputy Minister for Defense under the John Mahama administration, Hon. Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, was yesterday adjudged the Best Graduating Student in Peace, Security, and Intelligence Management at the 5th Graduation Ceremony held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The university graduate students in Master of Arts in Peace, Security, and Intelligence, a Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership & Organizational Development.



The Peace, Security and Intelligence program saw some prominent statesmen and women, Members of Parliament, High-ranking government officials, and high-level Security personnel graduating yesterday from various programs of study.



Among the over 100 students who graduated yesterday, the former Minister for Defense, Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, was awarded the best graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic year.



Speaking on the issue of rising terrorism in the African sub-region, the current Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kandapa admonished Ghanaians to keep to the "See something, say something" agenda of the government, which is an initiative to keep us all alert of the situation that could get to Ghana.