Mahama's family opens book of condolence for Adam Mahama

Source: classfmonline.com

The Mahama family of Bole has opened a book of condolence for the late Emmanuel Adam Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama.



This, according to the family, is in response to calls and several requests by sympathisers.



A statement signed by the former president’s special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, invited the public to sign the Book of Condolence between 11.00 am and 2.00 pm each day from today, Thursday, January 6, 2022, to Saturday, January 8, 2022, at No. 33 Airport Valley Drive, Chain Homes Estate on the Mahama Road near the New Military Cemetery, behind Burma Camp, Accra.



Members of the public interested in visiting to sign the book of condolence are encouraged to first call or WhatsApp +233 (0)24 423 8674.



The late Adam Mahama was buried in Bole in the Savanna Region on Sunday, January 2 2022.



He died on Friday, December 31 2021, after a short illness.



He was 61.