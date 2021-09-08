Mahama’s ‘do or die’ remarks about vigilance, not violence – Kwakye Ofosu explains

Politics of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Dramani Mahama says the 2024 elections will be a do or die affair



• Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the remarks were not to incite violence



• He says the Akufo-Addo-led government is rather the violent one



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to the former president, John Dramani Mahama, has offered clarity on the “do or die” comment made by his boss recently.



According to him, the remark, in relation to the 2024 elections, is not one that was meant to incite violence, citinewsroom.com reports.



“There is nothing in this man’s record that suggests that he will do anything at all to undermine the peace and security of the Republic of Ghana,” he explained.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu however added that the import of his message is to state that the National Democratic Congress will be on guard in the lead up to the general elections of 2024.



“President Mahama has made it clear that in 2024, we in the NDC are going to exercise a state of preparedness and heightened vigilance to ensure that every ballot that is cast in our favour is counted in our favour,” he said.



He stated too that it is rather the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoled administration that exhibits traits of violence.



He cited examples such as what happened in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, adding that it was state-sponsored violence that led to the disturbances of that time.



“This is a government that has a mindset of violence and terrorism to the extent that it helps them win elections and therefore we in the NDC are left with no choice but to put out a heightened sense of vigilance on election day to protect our interest,” he explained.