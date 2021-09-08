You are here: HomeNews2021 09 08Article 1351549

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021



Mahama’s ‘do-or-die’ comment attracts condemnation and commendation

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

• Social media users have reacted to the 'do-or-die' comment by former president John Dramani Mahama

• Whereas some are condemning the comment, others are defending it

• The former president used the term during a radio interview on his Thank You Tour

Social media users are largely split over former president John Dramani Mahama’s pronouncement that the 2024 elections will be a ‘do-or-die’ affair, especially at the polling stations.

Mahama, speaking on Akina FM in the Bono Region where he is currently on a ‘Thank You Tour,’ said the main opposition National Democratic Congress will be extra vigilant at the polling station level to guard their votes.

“There is a saying that you take lessons from whatever happens. We have learnt our lessons from the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be ‘do-or-die’ at the polling stations, I am not saying all-die-be-die.

“The right thing must be done during the polls. In 2024, we will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court.

“There at the collation centers and polling stations, we will make sure that everything is free, transparent and fair. We don’t want to cheat them and we don’t want to be cheated. Let the vote be clean and whatever is on the hearts of voters be done.”

The comments have attracted condemnation from those that are interpreting the term to mean ‘violence’ will be employed while for supporters, it is a welcome call which sends a strong signal of non-intimidation to come 2024.

NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri tweeted his stern condemnation of the comments whiles the NDC’s Cassiel Ato-Forson wondered how it is that NPP members who defended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s infamous “all die be die” comment are today condemning ‘harmless’ ‘do-or-die’ comment.



<>Other social media users have also shared their views

















