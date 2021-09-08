Mahama’s ‘do-or-die’ comment attracts condemnation and commendation

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

• Social media users have reacted to the 'do-or-die' comment by former president John Dramani Mahama



• Whereas some are condemning the comment, others are defending it



• The former president used the term during a radio interview on his Thank You Tour



Social media users are largely split over former president John Dramani Mahama’s pronouncement that the 2024 elections will be a ‘do-or-die’ affair, especially at the polling stations.



Mahama, speaking on Akina FM in the Bono Region where he is currently on a ‘Thank You Tour,’ said the main opposition National Democratic Congress will be extra vigilant at the polling station level to guard their votes.



“There is a saying that you take lessons from whatever happens. We have learnt our lessons from the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be ‘do-or-die’ at the polling stations, I am not saying all-die-be-die.



“The right thing must be done during the polls. In 2024, we will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court.



“There at the collation centers and polling stations, we will make sure that everything is free, transparent and fair. We don’t want to cheat them and we don’t want to be cheated. Let the vote be clean and whatever is on the hearts of voters be done.”



The comments have attracted condemnation from those that are interpreting the term to mean ‘violence’ will be employed while for supporters, it is a welcome call which sends a strong signal of non-intimidation to come 2024.



NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri tweeted his stern condemnation of the comments whiles the NDC’s Cassiel Ato-Forson wondered how it is that NPP members who defended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s infamous “all die be die” comment are today condemning ‘harmless’ ‘do-or-die’ comment.







Mr. Mahama must own up to his irresponsible statements and offer an unqualified apology to the people of Ghana: the people he hopes to lead. — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) September 7, 2021

Those that defended “all die be die” not long ago are now criticising “do or die”.



Interesting! pic.twitter.com/iHUMVLfe2R — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) September 8, 2021

It won't be bad if Farida and Sharaf will be at the polling station doing their father's do or die bidding. pic.twitter.com/6UNbYvfUZl — ABLEKUMA CENTRAL NPP (@ABLEKUMACENTRA1) September 7, 2021

John Mahama deɛ he is calm

John deɛ sɛ ɔyɛ soft



Let's steal mandate from him he won't fight back.



Mmoa!! Try!



2024 ELECTION nʋ deɛ, It's either do or die for we in the NDC seeking a change. It means extra vigilance, extra dedication and extra adrenaline to work for victory. — Kojo Bawuah (@LouieXiii131) September 7, 2021

Mahama And general mosquito Convo on do or die.

Mahama: General

General : Yes

Mahama: you c Addo show boy said All die be

die in 2016 it worked for him in 2000 ooo

General : yes ooo

Mahama : so 2024 do or die it will definitely work

General : you sure

Mahama : FWGK LEST TRY — ???????????????? ???????????? ❼ (@N_Ayirebi) September 7, 2021

All die be die & Do or Die be the same thing. NPP oo NDC oo the value is the same. They don't care about you. — Don???????? (@Opresii) September 7, 2021

Mahama: 2024 elections will be do or die

Ghanaians on Election Day: pic.twitter.com/Uq0ffDM8YH — certified Ayeduase boy (@Emmanue11053589) September 7, 2021

Reckless people say all die be die. Meaning they don’t care how they die. On the other hand, a people determined to achieve a particular result and willing to give their all for it say do or die. https://t.co/0dFYzrVs0U — novisi dzitrie (@novisid) September 7, 2021