Mahama’s dislike for Moshake is good for NPP - Nene Ofoe-Teye

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Chairman for the Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV, is claiming victory over an internal squabble within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama’s strong dislike for an outspoken member of the party, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, is a strategically good happenstance for his party.



Mr. Ashitey Adjei is popularly called Moshake.



“Mr. Mahama’s dislike for Moshake is very good news for us because through the bully tactics he and his boys will shut Moshake up; in the party, Moshake is about the only one who has the habbit of standing up and speaking truth to power,” he wrote on social media.



He adds, “when he shuts Moshake up, then the NDC, especially in Tema East, will be left without the voice of conscience that they desperately need in order to stop making the messy mistakes that the NDC is known for.”



It is not clear why Nene Ofoe-Teye decided to comment but for many, it is a deliberate sucker punch to Mr. Mahama who is desperate to lead the NDC as presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.



A critic of Mr. Mahama, Moshake has been an out and out crusader against the former President’s bid to lead the NDC again because according to him, Mahama has had his turn as leader and should give way to others.



Moshake also blames Mr. Mahama for the NDC’s descent from power into opposition, accusing him of neglecting the party and giving his attention to “unnecessary things,” when he was president.



Recently, it emerged that Moshake was summoned by the national leadership of the party and told to stop criticizing, and apologize to Mr. Mahama or else forfeit his membership of the NDC.



“The NDC does not like truth that is why they are hounding Moshake. That is their business but we in the NPP want Moshake to know we will be ready to welcome him into the party if the NDC dispels him,” Nene Ofoe-Teye wrote.