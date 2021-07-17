Mahama’s developed and well-endowed daughter is manageable – Presidential Staffer

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Farida Mahama celebrated her birthday on Friday



Her father, John Mahama celebrated her with two beautiful photos



A presidential staff posted a picture with a caption which is deemed sexist



Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Friday, July 16, 2021 posted two beautiful photos of her daughter Farida Mahama.



Farida Mahama was celebrating her birthday and her father posted her with the caption “Happy birthday our lovely baby, Farida! You bring us so much joy and happiness. Love always!! Dad and Mum”.



The photos attracted thousands of comments with Ghanaians sending their well-wishes and expressing surprise at how fast Farida Mahama has grown from the young girl they used to see when John Mahama was president.



However, a president staffer by name Nana Hesse Ogyiri decided to make a ‘fool of himself’ with a comment which was deemed sexist and gross by some social media users.



Sharing a picture of Farida Mahama, Nana Hesse Ogyiri wrote “Former President John Mahama’s daughter, Farida. She is fully developed and well-endowed. Very manageable. What do you think”



The post attracted loads of comments with social media users slamming him for making such statements about a young girl who he could probably father.



The backlash forced him to delete and apologise for the post.



Unfortunate as this may be, this is not the first time the former president's daughter has been subjected to such comments.



It will be recalled that in October 2020, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party made comments to the effect that Mahama's flaunting of his daughter on social media could land the girl in some trouble.



Speaking on Wontumi, Chairman Wontumi said "so now what he does is that he posts his daughter indicating that she is now of age. Someone will catch her and do something to her for him to realize that if you have a daughter you will hide her”.







